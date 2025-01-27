Sinéad O’Connor Reportedly Left Over $2 Million In Her Will & Told Her Children To “Milk” Posthumous Music Releases

Home News Michelle Grisales January 27th, 2025 - 6:31 PM

The details in the will of late Irish singer and songwriter, Sinéad O’Connor, have been disclosed including her wishes for her unreleased music. O’Connor declared in her will that her children over 18 will dictate the prospective releases to “milk it for what it’s worth.”

According to Consequence Sound, O’Connor had been instructing her kids since they were young to contact her accountant and take control of future releases. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2021, she remembered telling her children “Make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.”

O’Connor was found dead on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 in her London flat at the age of 56. A year later it was confirmed that her official cause of death was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

Aside from future musical decisions, her will detailed the distribution of her estate to her children. She left £1.7 million (roughly $2.1 million) to her children which eventually amounted to £1.4 million ($1.75 million) after subtracting funeral costs, legal fees and paying off debts.

In 2013 O’Connor signed in her will to declare her ex-husband, music producer John Reynolds, as the executor. This will include her guitar collection being left to her youngest child, Yeshua Bonadio, currently 18 years of age.

The same month of O’Connor’s death, she posted to her Facebook page of her move back to London and was wrapping up an album meant to be released in 2024. She also shared her intentions of touring in Australia and New Zealand during 2024, followed by Europe and the US this year.