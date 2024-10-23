Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger Of Halestorm Announce Winter 2025 Intimate Acoustic Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon October 23rd, 2024 - 12:00 AM

Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger have announced that they will be hitting the road to play intimate shows, performing acoustic versions of Halestorm songs. They also promised to pay tribute to other musicians who have inspired the band’s sound and general musical direction.

Speaking on the decision to tour in a more intimate setting, Hale offered, “With this tour, we’re inviting our fans to experience what it would be like hanging with Joe and me in our living room: picking up instruments, telling stories, chatting about songs that helped shaped us as a band and brought us to where we are today.”

Hottinger explained in a similar vein that previously going acoustic allowed the band to flourish both in terms of improving their musicianship and songwriting skills. He commented, “Back when we decided to quit our day jobs and make music our full-time endeavor, Lzzy and I would play music wherever we could, and sometimes that meant playing acoustic covers in any bar or restaurant that would have us. That time really allowed us to develop our playing skills and dig into songwriting, and it really set the groundwork for what Halestorm is today.”

The pair will be kicking off their trek with a show in Flint, Michigan on January 8 at Machine Shop. They will also be stopping off in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Massachusetts. The tour will conclude on January 25 with a concert at Higher Ground in South Burlington, Vermont.

Halestorm is currently on a Canadian tour with Evanescence which is set to conclude later this month. In the meantime, the band have been teasing updates on their forthcoming album, with Hale revealing back in April that they were nearly finished writing the record. Hale kept herself busy, taking over lead vocals for Skid Row‘s tour following Erik Grönwall’s departure.

Lzzy & Joe: The Living Room Sessions Winter 2025 Tour Dates

1/8 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

1/10 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

1/11 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Theatre

1/13 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

1/14 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

1/16 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

1/17 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live

1/19 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

1/21 – Savannah, GA – District Live at Plant Riverside District

1/22 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

1/24 – Springfield, MA – Aria Ballroom/MGM Springfield

1/25 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground