Halestorm Shares Electrifying New Single & Video “Everest”

Steven Taylor May 30th, 2025 - 4:54 PM

Rock band Halestorm released a video for their newest single, “Everest” the title track off their upcoming album. The video can be found on the band’s official YouTube channel.

The video features the group playing together with vintage footage and all sorts of effects over their performance that gives the video a somewhat old-school vibe reminiscent of older metal music videos. The song features heavy buildup to the strong chorus, the instruments and vocals climbing up together to reach the triumphant top that is the chorus. Fitting, since as the title itself suggests, the lyrics allude to the massive mountain it gets its name from. The lyrics speak of the singer having an inexplicable urge and desire to keep pushing forward on a journey of sorts, despite the pain and struggles. No matter what happens, despite not even knowing what they fight for, they push on until their dying breath. Indeed, this seems to parallel the band’s own urge to push themselves further to improve their work, as frontwoman Lzzy Hale says. “Our song ‘Everest’ is the summit of everything we’ve fought for—every scream, every scar, every triumph. This album is US, louder and bolder, and more brutally honest than ever, standing tall in the face of the storm.”

Everest is set for a release on August 8. The title track is the second single released following “Darkness Always Wins.” The band also played some of the upcoming album’s tracks at a recent concert. The group is currently on tour, with dates supporting legendary rock band Iron Maiden and alongside Indian metal band Bloodywood. Notably, Halestorm is set to perform at Black Sabbath’s final performance.