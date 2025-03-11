Thom Yorke & Mark Pritchard Announce New Album Tall Tales For May 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2025 - 2:25 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard has announced they will be releasing a new collaborative album, Tall Tales, on May 9, through Warp Records. This is Yorke’s first release for Warp and the album mixes his unique melodic style with Pritchard’s collection of rare synthesizers. The record is also a collaboration with artist Jonathan Zawada, who brings the visual element to the group in the form of an accompanying full-length film for the album.

Along with the album announcement, Yorke and Pritchard has shared the song, “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice”and as a whole, the song is wonderful by how the catchy music and vocal performance shake the background with a lovely pop – rock vibe. As for the music video, each scene shows viewers what it is like to be shipped to an unknown territory.

Tall Tales Track List

A Fake in a Faker’s World Ice Shelf Bugging Out Again Back in the Game White Cliffs The Spirit Gangsters This Conversation is Missing Your Voice Tall Tales Happy Days The Men Who Dance In Stags’ Heads Wandering Genie

