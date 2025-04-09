Thom Yorke & Mark Pritchard Share Surreal New Single & Video “Gangsters”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 9th, 2025 - 4:10 PM

Interesting yet amazing duo compiled of Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke and UK producer Mark Pritchard have released a single together titled “Gangsters,” which is also accompanied with a stylish music video. This single is the prelude to their upcoming collaborative project titled Tall Tales. The pair has been making music together for some time, but this is the first project they have made together that is planned to release this spring. Listen to the new single and watch the music video below.

Thom Yorke is an English musician best known as the lead singer and songwriter of Radiohead. Renowned for his haunting vocals and experimental approach, he has pushed musical boundaries through solo work and collaborations. Yorke blends rock, electronic, and classical influences, shaping modern music with innovation and emotional depth. Mark Pritchard is an English electronic musician and producer known for his versatile and innovative contributions to the genre. Throughout his career, he has explored a wide range of styles, including ambient, techno, drum and bass, and hip-hop. Pritchard has released music under various aliases, such as Harmonic 313 and Troubleman and has collaborated with artists like Thom Yorke and Steve Spacek. His work is characterized by a constant evolution of sound and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of electronic music.

​“Gangsters,” the latest single from the duo blends Pritchard’s electronic production with Yorke’s distinctive, pitch-shifted vocals, creating a haunting and immersive soundscape. The accompanying music video, directed by Jonathan Zawada, features surreal, marionette-like characters engaging in enigmatic activities within a plaza, evoking a Boschian atmosphere. This visual representation mirrors the song’s themes of societal disarray and the complexities of human nature.