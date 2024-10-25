Thom Yorke Plays Radiohead’s “All I Need,” “Lucky,” and “Kid A” Solo Live For the First Time In Two Decades

Home News Chloe Baxter October 25th, 2024 - 7:33 PM

Thom Yorke took the stage in Auckland, New Zealand, on October 25, marking a historic moment for fans as he performed “All I Need” and “Kid A” solo for the first time in over 20 years.

The intimate atmosphere of the venue amplified the significance of the evening, allowing the audience to bask in the nostalgia of Radiohead’s iconic sounds.

According to NME, in a setlist that thrilled long-time fans, Yorke also closed the show with “Lucky,” bringing it back to life after two decades of silence. His performance of “Fake Plastic Trees” and “Let Down” added to the magic, reminding listeners of his profound connection to Radiohead’s legacy.

Yorke also reworked Radiohead’s Hail to the Thief for a Hamlet stage production, further solidifying this legacy.

While touring across Australia and Asia, Yorke continues to weave together tracks from his various projects, including The Smile, where he collaborates with Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner. The recent release of The Smile’s album, Cutouts, and new single, “Bodies Laughing,” showcases their experimental spirit, offering a refreshing departure from the weight of past achievements.

Yorke previously debuted a new song, “Back In The Game”, to kick off his solo tour, and other tour dates include shows in New Zealand, Japan and Singapore.

As Yorke engaged the audience, his remarks about Radiohead’s future highlighted his commitment to artistic freedom. He stated, “I think we’ve earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat