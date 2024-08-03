The Smile Surprise Release Pair of Songs “Don’t Get Me Started” & “The Slip” Exclusively On Vinyl

Home News Cristian Garcia August 3rd, 2024 - 6:23 PM

Supergroup The Smile have shared a surprise release of two previously unreleased song “Don’t Get Me Started” and “The Slip”. Original slated for release on their second album Wall of Eyes, the songs made their official debuts during a live performance of their Wall of Eyes tour in Dublin on March 7 as reported in Stereogum.

These two tracks, share the same ambition for experimentation found on their parent album Wall of Eyes. Yet between the two, they are a contrast of ideas and execution upon listen. “Don’t Get Me Started” official debut as a live performance has proven to be a showstopper among concertgoers with some describing the song as “the right mix of momentum and vulnerability”. The album version of the song however lacks the intimacy found in the live version. Taking cues from Thom Yorke’s other side project Atom For Peace and his second solo album Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, “Don’t Get Me Started” blends Yorke vocals and piano playing with electronic instrumentation, ambient pop textures and atmospheric musing. While “The Slip” is the more vibrant of the two. Taking cues from Krautrock and post-punk, “The Slip could easily be passed off as an early demo for Radiohead’s mid-2000s albums (more so Hail to the Thief, than In Rainbows).

While the two songs might not have been essential to the success of Wall of Eyes, they are still fun stand-alone singles. A showcase to the two sides of Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke (art rock/alternative-indie and electronica/IDM), listeners can still find some enjoyment in these releases as they make their way to vinyl.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat