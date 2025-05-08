Thom Yorke & Mark Pritchard Share Striking New Video For “The Spirit”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 8th, 2025 - 1:46 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke will be releasing their debut album, Tall Tales and today, the duo has released the video for the album’s centerpiece and highlight, “The Spirit.” Directed by Jonathan Zawada, the artist billed as the duo’s informal third member, has made the eerie shorts for all the prior singles and the new video depicts a limber skeleton delivering sparkling souls across a digital sea.

On another note, Pritchard and Yorke have previously collaborated on the 2016 single, “Beautiful People,” which is from Pritchard’s album, Under the Sun. Before the Tall Tales’ announcement, the duo released “Back in the Game,” before launching with “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice” and “Gangsters.” Zawada also directed and animated a feature film to accompany the album, which is screening in theaters today.

According to billboard.com, Yorke’s and Pritchard’s relationship dates back more than a decade. Back in 2011, Radiohead tapped the English-born and Australia-based producer for a remix of “Bloom” off that year’s The King of Limbs. The following year, when Radiohead was touring in Australia, Portishead’s Clive Deamer asked Pritchard if he could get the group into Sydney’s OutsideIn festival, where Pritchard was playing with Steve Spacek as Africa Hitech.

