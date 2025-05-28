Thom Yorke Shares Atmospheric Theme Song “Dialing In” From New Apple TV+ Series Smoke

Home News Skyy Rincon May 28th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Thom Yorke of Radiohead acclaim has returned with another musical composition, this time in the form of the atmospheric new theme song for Smoke, entitled “Dialing In.” Smoke is an upcoming drama series set to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 27; Yorke’s track offers viewers a glimpse into what one could expect of the series’ tone.

Dennis Lehane, the show’s executive producer, discussed his collaboration with Yorke offering, “Working with Thom Yorke was as much an honor for me as working with Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese or Richard Price. I’ve somehow been blessed with collaborating with living legends who were also formative influences on my own creative life. Thom is definitely that. In addition, he took a basic concept I gave him and delivered a song that perfectly embodies the show and absolutely crushes.”

A press release reveals that the track might sound familiar to some eagle-eyed fans as Yorke himself has previously performed the song live. “Dialing In” was also previously known as “Gawpers” before being retitled.

Yorke recently teamed up with electronic musician Mark Pritchard to release their collaborative new album Tall Tales. The record spurred multiple singles including “The Spirit,” “Gangsters” and “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice.” Last October, Yorke played “All I Need,” “Lucky” and “Kid A” solo live for the first time in twenty years. In August, Yorke and fellow Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood’s project The Smile surprise released two new songs “Don’t Get Me Started” and “The Slip” exclusively on vinyl.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat