Franz Ferdinand Invite Johnny Marr Onstage For Performance Of The Smiths’ Classic “Bigmouth Strikes Again”

Juliet Paiz January 20th, 2025 - 12:07 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

According to NME, in a surprise moment that left fans buzzing, Johnny Marr joined Franz Ferdinand onstage in Manchester to perform The Smiths’ iconic song “Bigmouth Strikes Again.” The crowd went wild as the legendary guitarist added his signature sound to the classic track during Franz Ferdinand’s show at the O2 Apollo.

The performance was a special treat for fans, bringing together two big names in the UK music scene. As soon as Marr’s famous guitar riff started, the excitement in the room was electric. Fans knew they were witnessing something unique, with the song’s jangly guitars and sharp vocals filling the venue.

Wow@Franz_Ferdinand and @Johnny_Marr at Aviva Studios Manchester “Bigmouth Strikes Again” pic.twitter.com/8iV1HgrJBu — Altrincham HQ – Social Media Marketing in Manc (@altrinchamhq) January 18, 2025

Marr, who’s best known for his work with The Smiths, fit right in with Franz Ferdinand’s punchy indie rock style. The two acts seemed to feed off each other’s energy, with lead singer Alex Kapranos clearly enjoying the special moment.

It was a rare and unforgettable experience for the audience, a perfect mix of nostalgia and fresh energy. For both The Smiths and Franz Ferdinand fans, it was a night in Manchester that they won’t soon forget.

In September 2024 Johnny Marr was joined by other UK icon, James, at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Marr performed songs by The Smiths including “Panic,” “How Soon is Now?,” and “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want.” In the same month Marr addressed Morrissey’s claims about The Smiths reunion and band trademark. In regards to the reunion tour, Marr allegedly stated “I didn’t ignore the offer. I said no.”