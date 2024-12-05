Kraftwerk Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 2:10 PM

In 2025, Kraftwerk, with legendary electro pioneer Ralf Hütter, will return to North America to commemorate their breakthrough album, Autobahn and their first U.S. tour, which took place in 1975. Kraftwerk are pleased to announce 50 Years of Autobahn with their MULTIMEDIA CONCERTS. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local at www.kraftwerktour25.com and fans can sign up for presale access now.

Bringing together music, visuals and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true work of art. Shows will be held in 25 cities across America and Canada starting on March 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. Other markets planned for the tour include Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, Memphis, Nashville, New York (with dates in Brooklyn and Manhattan), Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and other cities. Alongside the tour, look for Kraftwerk to make their third Coachella festival appearance on April 13 – 20, in Indio, CA.

Earlier this year Kraftwerk completed an extraordinary nine night concert series celebrating 50 years of Autobahn, which was composed, produced and recorded by founders Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in 1974 at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Multimedia Tour Dates

3/6 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

3/7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

3/8 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

3/10 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

3/11 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

3/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatr

3/14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

3/16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

3/17 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

3/19 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center

3/20 – Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center

3/23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

3/24 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

3/25 – Memphis, TN – Overton Park Shell

3/26 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

3/28 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

3/29 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

3/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

3/31 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

4/2 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

4/6 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

4/7 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/13 – Indio, CA – Coachella*

4/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

4/20 – Indio, CA – Coachella*

4/23 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

4/24 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

*Festival appearance