Gary Numan & The Psychedelic Furs Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2025 - 1:03 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Gary Numan and The Psychedelic Furs have added new fall North American dates to their 2025 world tour, which will kick off on September 12, in Vancouver, BC. Both acts will then hit the cities Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and Denver, before concluding the fall leg in Brooklyn, New York on October 19. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to consequence.net, before the fall leg, The Psychedelic Furs are slated for some North American shows in the summer (get tickets here) with support from The Chameleons, Rooney, and The Church on select dates. The English post-punk band will also play Europe (get tickets here) in November.

Fans can expect the band to play the hits “Love My Way,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “The Ghost In You,” in addition to cuts from their most recent album, Made of Rain. Back In 2020, The Psychedelic Furs returned from a nearly 30-year hiatus with the album Made of Rain, which Consequence writer Jordan Blum described as “bringing back everything that devotees adore amidst tapping into enough current techniques and mindsets to feel fresh.” Read the review for Made of Rain here.

The Psychedelic Furs and Gary Numan Tour Dates

9/12 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

9/13 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox **

9/16 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom **

9/18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater **

9/19 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24 **

9/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre **

9/24 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay **

9/26 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort Casino **

9/27 – Chandler, AZ – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass **

10/1 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium **

10/4 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium **

10/7 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion **

10/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland **

10/10 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino **

10/11 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount **

10/14 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre **

10/14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem **

10/17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway **

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount **

** = w/ Gary Numan

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat