Brian James Of The Damned Dead At 70

According to metalinjection.net, The Damned founding guitarist Brian James has died at the age of 70 years old. James played for The Damned between 1976 and 1978, again between 1988 and 199, and then again briefly in 2022. James was responsible for almost all the music behind the first two now-iconic The Damned records, Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure.

James also briefly played in Iggy Pop’s band, as well as Lords of the New Church. We extend our deepest condolences to James’ friends and family. The following is a statement from James’ social media: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of the true pioneers of music, guitarist, songwriter, and true gentleman, Brian James. Founding member of The Damned, writer of the first ever UK punk single, ‘New Rose’, Brian was the principal songwriter of the band’s debut album, Damned Damned Damned, which was released in February 1977.”

The post continues with: “Parting ways with the Damned following the release of their second album, the Nick Mason-produced Music for Pleasure, Brian created the short-lived Tanz Der Youth, before he formed The Lords of the New Church with his friend and fellow rocker Stiv Bators. In a wave of excitement, headed by the twin powers of Brian James and Stiv Bators, three successful studio albums followed for The Lord of the New Church, spawning singles such as ‘Open Your Eyes’, ‘Dance with Me’, and ‘Method to My Madness’. Always looking for new challenges and keen to work with different musicians, over the years that followed, Brian formed The Dripping Lips and guested on different records, while creating the Brian James Gang and working on his solo albums.”

“Incessantly creative and a musical tour de force, over a career which spanned more than six decades, with his music also gracing film and television soundtracks, in addition to The Damned and The Lords of the New Church, Brian worked with a plethora of punk and rock ‘n’ roll’s finest, from Iggy Pop to Wayne Kramer, Stewart Copeland to Cheetah Chrome. Most recently, more than four decades after the release of the epoch-making ‘New Rose’, the original members of The Damned reformed for a series of very special and emotional UK shows in 2022. With his wife Minna, son Charlie, and daughter-in-law Alicia by his side, Brian passed peacefully on Thursday, 6, March 2025.”

