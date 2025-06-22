Cass McCombs Drops New Single “Peace” and Announces New Album Interior Live Oak For August 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 22nd, 2025 - 2:15 PM

Cass McCombs opening for Beth Gibbons at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 17 April, 2025

Cass McCombs is coming back with a new album, Interior Live Oak, releasing on August 15th through Domino. He’s also sharing a single and video called “Peace,” showcasing his talent for storytelling combined with his distinct musical style. This album is an important milestone in McCombs‘ career as it features some of his most personal music so far.

Interior Live Oak highlights McCombs’ songwriting and musical skills, built up over 20 years. The album is both thoughtful and wide-ranging. Despite often focusing on life’s tougher moments, the music also includes hopeful tones, reflecting the insight of someone who has lived through various highs and lows.

This album was shaped by McCombs going back to the Domino label and looking at his old music again through a reissue campaign and an archival project called Seed Cake on Leap Year. By working with early partners from the Bay Area like Jason Quever and Chris Cohen, as well as New York musicians Matt Sweeney and Mike Bones, he has created an album that blends new ideas with his musical beginnings.

The song “Peace” is a simple yet rhythmically complex rock piece with winding guitar riffs and reflective lyrics about goodbyes and finding closure. McCombs expresses beauty and presence in his music, offering a calm alternative to the fast pace of today’s world.

When the album comes out, McCombs will start a European tour with Father John Misty. After that, he’ll play some shows in California and perform alongside artists like MJ Lenderman. Fans can buy tickets for these exciting events starting on Wednesday, June 18th.