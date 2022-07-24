Cass McCombs Joins Air Waves On New Single “Alien”; The Dance Out September 9

Home News Sam July 24th, 2022 - 7:38 PM

Air Waves recently released a new single, featuring Cass McCombs titled “Alien,” with album The Dance announced for September 9th. Air Waves, Nicole Schneit’s project teamed up with Cass McCombs for the new single which is a part of Schneit’s upcoming album The Dance, which will be released on the 9th of September.



According to Undertheradarmag Schneit said, “‘Alien’ is a love song about feeling safe with someone. The kids I work with say ‘go off king,’ so I thought to use that sentiment. I was ecstatic Cass wanted to sing on this one, as I’m a big fan of his songwriting and his voice works so well with the darkness of the tune.”



Air Waves The Dance is set to release in early September and has a tracklist of nine songs including:

The Roof (feat. Luke Temple and Rina Mushonga)

The Dance

Star Earring (feat. Lispector)

Alien (feat Cass McCombs)

Black Metal (feat. Frankie Cosmos and Merce Lemon)

Treehouse

Wait

The Light

Peer Peer

“The Dance,” “Wait” and “Alien” feat (Cass McCombs), are already available to listen to on their Bandcamp page, and youtube. As seen above the long-awaited album The Dance has many features on it, including Luke Temple, Rina Mushonga, Lispector, Cass McCombs, Frankie Cosmos and Merce Lemon.

Set to be the group’s first album release since 2018s Warrior, there is a lot of excitement around its upcoming release.