Iggy Pop And Matt Sweeney Cover The Velvet Underground & Nico’s “European Son”

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney of Skunk, Chavez and Zwan have joined forces on a cover of “European Son,” a track originally featured on The Velvet Underground & Nico’s self-titled debut. This recording will be featured on the upcoming tribute album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which will be out on September 24 via Verve Records. Other artists set to be featured on this project include Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Andrew Bird, Lucius, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St. Vincent, Thomas Bartlett, Thurston Moore and Courtney Barnett.

This cover of “European Son” sees Iggy Pop and Sweeney give an energetic performance that expresses love for the influential style of The Velvet Underground, while also giving a nod to Iggy Pop’s punk roots. A jangly rock and roll riff plays throughout on bass, as both musicians bring in plenty of heavy distortion and blaring guitar sounds that push the track into experimental and noise rock territory.

“The Velvet Underground were rock and roll’s finest band. Iggy Pop remains rock and roll’s greatest singer,” Sweeney explained in a press release. “I am thrilled and humbled that the joyous experience of getting deeply nasty with Iggy on ‘European Son’ can be heard by lifelong VU fans and newcomers.”

Although Iggy Pop was a contemporary of the Velvet Underground, he continues to release new music on a consistent basis, dropping “I, Moron” and “Dirty Little Virus,” within the past year, Sweeney rescheduled his tour with Bonnie “Prince” Billie for this fall.