Electric Guest Shares New Music Video For “Play Your Guitar” With Cameos From HAIM, SNACKTIME and More

Isabella Bergamini June 21st, 2025 - 10:25 PM

Indie pop band Electric Guest have released a new music video for their latest single, “Play Your Guitar” which features cameos from multiple other artists. “Play Your Guitar” is a catchy and fun summer song about easing one’s worries by playing music, specifically playing a guitar. The track is the group’s first release in almost six years and continues the band’s theme of feel-good songs perfect for a breezy car ride. The song transforms from a blasting rhythm of drums to a soft acoustic guitar riff that slows the song down a bit.

Regarding the inspiration behind the song, frontman of the band, Asa Taccone shared, “We were on tour in Austin, Texas some years ago and I saw my guitar player was having what looked like a serious talk, pacing on his phone. A few minutes later he told me that his wife was leaving him. We were going on stage in an hour.” He continued, “Towards the end of the set he plays a lengthy solo and that night I was offstage, watching from the wings while taking a water break. His guitar solo made me cry. He really played with all of himself. In this ever changing world where up is often down and it’s hard to make sense of any given day I still believe in music. This song was for him.”

“Play Your Guitar” was also accompanied by an intimate music video that follows the format of an iPhone video. The music video is full of snapshots of the singer’s life both on and off tour. It also features a variety of cameos from Electric Guest’s close friends and collaborators including HAIM, SNACKTIME, Portugal. The Man, Jordana and many more. However, this is not the first time frontman Asa Taccone has interacted with other artists. The vocalist has collaborated with multiple other artists including Carly Rae Jepson, H.E.R., Charlotte Gainsbourg, Amine, Phantogram, Foster the People and Badshah. His most recent accomplishments also include working with the Weeknd to co-write a hit single from HBO’s The Idol and working with Charli XCX on her viral “Here I Go” SNL skit.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer