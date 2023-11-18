H.E.R Shares Powerful New Rendition Of Foo Fighters’ “The Glass”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 18th, 2023 - 11:39 AM

H.E.R., a Grammy award-winning artist, has shared a new rendition of the Foo Fighters single “The Glass.” She released the new single on November 17th.

H.E.R. is an American R&B singer and songwriter that is no stranger to success. She has received several nominations and awards, from Golden Globes to American Music Awards. For hits including but not limited too “Every Kind of Way” and “Damage.”

The single is a true H.E.R. song in every way. The single is calming and lyrical, accompanied by a soft electric guitar.

According to Pitchfork, “She performed the song with the group on Saturday Night Live in October, and now, her version of the song is being released as a single with the Foo Fighters’ original on the B-side. A 7″ vinyl pressing of the single is out December 29.”

Also, a press release has stated, “H.E.R.’s newly recorded solo version of “The Glass” is nothing short of a revelation—a stunning and singular vocal/guitar performance that wrings new sonic and emotional dimensions from the original.”

So be sure to get your copy of H.E.R.’s new lyrical hit once it is released on December 29. Read more about H.E.R. here.