Foster The People Team Up With MPH For New Rendition Of “See You In The Afterlife”

May 12th, 2025

Today, the RIAA multi-platinum and diamond-certified group Foster The People has joined forces with the fast-rising UKG/Bassline producer MPH for the exhilarating “See You In the Afterlife (MPH Remix).” The new rendition of this standout track fuses the band’s genre-bending sound with MPH’s new wave of UK Garage and House.

This remix collaboration is a bold statement on the band’s evolving identity. As they continue to fuse shimmering synths with introspective lyrics, Foster The People prove they are at the forefront of the dance-alternative crossover. The remix was a staple element of their afterparty DJ sets after a select number of Paradise State of Mind tour dates this past spring and continues to energize the dance floor as they approach a few different summer afterparties.

The original version of “See You In The Afterlife” is one of the many highlights found on Foster The People’s acclaimed new album, Paradise State of Mind. The track was recently joined by a hauntingly powerful official double-feature music video alongside a second standout track from the album, “Feed Me.”

“These videos are transmissions from somewhere between a fever dream and a digital afterlife,” says Mark Foster. “If ‘See You In The Afterlife’ is a satirical take on what life feels like now, ‘Feed Me’ is the hell that follows. It was interesting to tie these two songs together in a short to explore the two sides of consumption, the dopamine rush of intake and the void that follows.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela