Haim Shares Unapologetic New Single & Video “All Over Me”

Home News Steven Taylor June 20th, 2025 - 1:25 PM

Today, Musical trio HAIM released I Quit, their fourth studio album. With the full album’s drop, they have also released the final single off I Quit, titled “All Over Me.” A video for the track can be found on HAIM’s YouTube channel.

The track begins with blown out drums before a more familiar sounding acoustic guitar kicks in. The track overall has a catchy and poppy sound to it, with lyrics singing of intimate relationships. The chorus, expectedly, has the singer wishing for their partner to be “All over me.” The video features a variety of scenes of the trio each alongside a male partner (portrayed by actors Archie Madekwe, Nabhaan Rizwan and Will Poulter) underscoring the song’s intimate and romantic tones.

With the album’s release, the trio is set to tour across the United States and United Kingdom for the I Quit Tour. Notably, they are set to play at New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 8th.

“All Over Me” is the second song on the album, and the fifth single released for I Quit. It follows previous singles “Take Me Back,” “Down To Be Wrong,” “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out” and “Relationships.” I Quit is the trio’s first album since 2020’s Women in Music Pt. III.

I Quit Track List