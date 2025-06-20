Portugal. The Man Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor June 20th, 2025 - 2:21 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

After a surprise EP drop on June 6th, indie band Portugal. The Man appears back in full swing. The group has announced dates for their 2025 “Denali” Tour across North America. The fall tour is set to be in support of an upcoming full album release coming soon from the group.

The surprise release of the EP uLu Selects Vol #2 was the first proper release of Portugal. The Man since the 2023 release of Chris Black Changed My Life. While they’ve had some scattered appearances alongside other artists since, the EP and Denali tour seem sure signs the group is back in the limelight with more to share for fans. Currently, little is known about the upcoming album the tour is set to promote, though given the unexpected nature of the band’s recent announcements it could come at any point before or during the group’s tour across the United States and Canada this fall.

The tour is set to begin on November 6th, with two nights of performance in Portland, Oregon. The group will be performing across the rest of November and the start of December, until their final December 12th show in Austin, Texas. Ticket presale is set to begin on June 24th, with them officially being available three days later on the 27th. Tickets can be found here.

Portugal. The Man ‘Denali’ Tour

06/11/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall – Night 1

07/11/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall – Night 2

09/11/25 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11/11/25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

15/11/25 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

16/11/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

19/11/25 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

21/11/25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

22/11/25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed / Beyond Hunger Benefit

25/11/25 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

27/11/25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

29/11/25 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

03/12/25 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

04/12/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05/12/25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

07/12/25 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

08/12/25 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

09/12/25 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

11/12/25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

12/12/25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater