TikTok Granted Another 90 Day Extension As President Trump Reveals New Executive Order

According to cnn.com, TikTok has been granted another lifeline from the White House, with President Donald Trump set to delay enforcement of the sale-or-ban law by another 90 days.“President Trump will sign an additional Executive Order this week to keep TikTok up and running,” Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, said in a statement on Tuesday. “As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure.”

On June 18, Trump confirmed that he had signed an executive order delaying enforcement of the law by 90 days in a Truth Social post. The deadline for TikTok parent company ByteDance to hand over control of TikTok’s U.S. operations is now on September 17. It has been about five months since a law requiring TikTok to be banned in the United States unless it is sold off by its China-based parent company technically went into effect.

But thanks to Trump’s promises not to enforce the law, neither of those things have happened, aside from an approximately 14-hour blackout in January. Tuesday’s announcement marks Trump’s third extension of the ban. The announcement means that the app will remain accessible for its 170 million American users despite the legislation that passed last year with bipartisan support over concerns that TikTok’s Chinese ownership poses a U.S. national security risk. And it comes as both the United States and China seek leverage in tense trade talks, where TikTok appears to have become a bargaining chip.