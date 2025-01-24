Phones With TikTok Installed On Sale For Thousands Of Dollars As Appstore Ban Continues

Home News Catalina Martello January 24th, 2025 - 8:09 PM

According to CNN, phones that have TikTok downloaded are selling for thousands of dollars on eBay as app stores continue the ban. Popular app, TikTok, has recently undergone a federal ban as the app is seen as a threat to the nation’s security. Since the Supreme Court unanimously voted on the ban, President Trump used his executive power to stall the ban. Though the ban was stalled, TikTok is still missing from app stores.

Since the timeline of TikTok appearing back on app stores is unknown, people have used this to their advantage with thousands of eBay listings having appeared selling phones that have TikTok downloaded.

Many listings range from hundreds to thousands dollars, with some sellers pricing their phones at over a million dollars. As of Thursday, searches for “TikTok phone” garnered more than 27,000 results on eBay.

The law banning TikTok only requires that its technology partners no longer make the app available, with fines up to $5,000 per person who has access to the platform. These partners include Oracle, Google and Apple.

TikTok’s future is still unknown. The executive order stalls the ban for 75 days, but does not offer a permanent solution. TikTok users are anxious for US buyers to purchase the app or for President Trump to approve a new law that would bypass this one. ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, initially had no intentions to sell TikTok, but they are now in active discussions.





