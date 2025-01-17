Supreme Court Upholds Federal Law Banning TikTok In U.S.

Home News Catalina Martello January 17th, 2025 - 1:39 PM

According to Pitchfork, The Supreme Court of the United States has approved a federal law that will ban the popular app, TikTok, unless the app is sold. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDanceLtd., has the option of selling the app by Sunday, January 19 in order to counter the ban. The court unanimously approved the law, stating that the apparent risk of national security outweighed concerns regarding First Amendment rights. The decision was made despite opposition from party leaders since 170 million Americans use the app. President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law after it easily passed Congress, but he has said that he would not enforce it on Sunday. On the contrary, President-elect Donald J. Trump, who has a presence on the app with 15 million followers, has said that he wants to resolve the issue.

The ban went to the Supreme Court after TikTok sued the U.S. government in 2024, calling it an “extraordinary intrusion on free speech rights.” The court countered, “Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practice and relationship with a foreign adversary.”

According to CNN, 170 million Americans use the platform for entertainment, news and community, and for business. Users that are going to be especially affected by this band would be influencers who make their salaries off of the app. TikTok offers the TikTok Creator Marketplace which is where TikTokers make money through sponsored posts and brand partnerships which are facilitated through the TikTok Creator Marketplace. Another way influencers earn income is through the TikTok Creator Fund which pays based on video views and engagement.

Experts expected the app to be removed on Sunday from the Apple and Google app stores. Users who have the app already downloaded can continue to access the app, but it will lack security updates which would ultimately lead to the app being glitchy. A Biden administration official told CNN that Biden plans to leave it to Trump to enforce the ban, “Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership. Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend a day before inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement.”





