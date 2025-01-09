TikTok Affirms It Will Cease Operations In The U.S. Unless Supreme Court Blocks Ban

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2025 - 7:27 PM

According to nme.com, the social media video platform TikTok has announced plans to cease operations in the U.S. on January 19, unless the Supreme Court blocks or delays the ban. According to Associated Press, TikTok has confirmed that it intends to shut down its app in the United States on January 19 but would be a last resort if the Supreme Court decides to enforce laws that will force the platform to sell to a third party and break ties with the parent company ByteDance, who have no intention on selling the app.

The news follows TikTok and ByteDance with a U.S. federal appeals court panel deciding unanimously to uphold a law that will ban TikTok in the country by January 19, unless it is sold off or if the Supreme Court offers the company another option. Legal representatives of the social media app argued that the ban infringes upon the country’s First Amendment, however this was rebuffed by the court who said they were seeking to protect free speech and to limit “a foreign adversary nation” and being able to “gather data on people in the United States.”

On January 10, the court will hear further arguments on the law that requires TikTok to be sold off by or break ties with China-based ByteDance or be banned by January 19.

Donald Trump has publicly opposed the ban although he did support one in during his first term as President. Trump has since requested that the Supreme Court should delay the ban.