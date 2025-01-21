Home News Will Close January 21st, 2025 - 1:01 PM

In a surprising development, former U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing the planned ban on the popular social media app TikTok for 75 days. The decision comes amidst ongoing debates over the app’s data privacy concerns and its alleged ties to the Chinese government, which Trump had previously cited as a threat to national security.

The initial move to ban TikTok had triggered significant backlash, particularly from younger Americans who make up the platform’s core user base. Businesses and influencers that rely on TikTok for marketing and outreach also raised concerns about the economic implications of an outright ban.

The new executive order delays the enforcement of the ban, effectively granting TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, additional time to address U.S. government concerns. NPR reports that the text of the order claims that it will “give time for Trump’s administration to “pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.” The pause also provides an opportunity for further negotiations, including potential deals that could transfer TikTok’s U.S. operations to a domestic company.

This decision follows months of legal battles and diplomatic discussions, as well as multiple court injunctions that had temporarily blocked the ban’s implementation. While TikTok has been accused of posing security risks, the platform has repeatedly denied allegations of improper data handling. ByteDance had previously offered to restructure its U.S. operations to assuage regulatory concerns.

The new order comes days after January 19th, where the app was officially shutdown for a brief period before returning to the delight of the platoforms users. Analysts speculate that the 75-day delay is a strategic move aimed at balancing national security priorities with the economic and political fallout of banning a widely popular app. The pause may also provide more time for Congress and private companies to explore legislative or business solutions to the standoff.

The future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain, with the extended timeline leaving the platform’s millions of American users in limbo as they await further developments.