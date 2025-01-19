TikTok Returns Amid Brief Shutdown, Trump Claims He Will Delay Ban

Home News Juliet Paiz January 19th, 2025 - 9:16 PM

According to CNN, after a sudden outage, TikTok is back online for users, offering a sigh of relief to numerous content creators, small businesses, viewers, and anyone who loves the app. The platform, which had been down for several hours on January 19, is now up and running again for those who already have it. However, it’s still unavailable for new downloads in app stores, leaving some wondering what’s next.

In a surprising turn, President Donald Trump announced today that he would delay a potential ban on TikTok for several months. Trump, who has long criticized the app, said the delay would give the government more time to look into security concerns related to the app’s ties to China.

While TikTok’s future in the U.S. has been uncertain for a while, the app remains hugely popular, with millions of people using it daily to share videos, start trends, and stay connected. Despite the ongoing debate, many Americans are in favor of keeping the app.

For now, TikTok is back, but its long-term fate is still up in the air as the battle over its security and data privacy continues. Earlier this month it was rumored that TikTok would be sold to Elon Musk. However, TikTok officials confirmed that the rumors were purely fictional. It can be assumed that these rumors come from Elon Musk rebranding Twitter into X and his communication of desiting to expand his influence. Despite numerous rumors there are currently no plans to sell its U.S operations.