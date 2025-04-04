President Trump To Extend TikTok Ban Delay Another 75 Days

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 4th, 2025 - 4:38 PM

President Donald Trump extends the TikTok ban another 75 days, the day before the second stated ban of the app. TikTok, owned by ByteDance, a Chinese tech company, faces scrutiny over U.S user privacy and security data. The original ban, set to happen on January 19, 2025, was put in place by former President Joe Biden.

Trump Signs Executive Order Pausing TikTok Ban For 75 Days

Trump stated in a post on Truth Social that, “My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed.” Trump signed an executive order to delay the enforcement of the app, according to CNN.

The delay offers time for negotiation to eventually transfer ownership of TikTok to the U.S. to comply with the U.S. conditions of national security and user data. The extension shows a potential deal to keep TikTok in the U.S., but there are still several regulatory and approval steps that remain.

While the 75-day ban does give TikTok users hope, it also reignites the debate around data security, tech ownership, and more suppressing issues on the app’s future in the U.S. For now, TikTok will continue to remain in the U.S for an additional 75 days if the issue is not resolved. If all goes well, TikTok will continue to have a place in many users’ lives.





