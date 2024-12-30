Stormzy Opens Up About Stage Inspiration: “I Want To Be Superhuman Onstage, Same As I’ve Seen Beyonce”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2024 - 5:28 PM

According to nme.com, Stormzy has credited Beyoncé with inspiring him to improve his stage presence. The London rapper was reflecting on his 2019 Glastonbury performance in a new interview with Men’s Health UK. His headline slot came three months after the release of Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, which is the documentary concert film that tracked the journey to the singer’s acclaimed Coachella comeback show in 2018.

During his interview, Stormzy shared that watching the film inspired him to undergo a physical transformation ahead of his stint at Worthy Farm: ‘There’s a part in Beychella where she talks about her diet, and I was thinking, ‘Yeah, now I want a nutritionist.’ I want to be someone who is able to deliver a live set for 90 minutes with full energy and not stutter on my vocal, not be out of breath, not need to take a break, just be almost like a superhuman on stage, the same as I’ve seen Beyoncé.”

The rapper added that he was trying to “get into a shape I’ve never been in in my life. I’m not someone who grew up super fit. I’ve always just been kind of bog standard. I was taking my body and my nutrition to this entirely new place, while also trying to create this flipping iconic, legendary set. I had headlined Wireless, but this was a whole new beast. This was pulling all the stops out.”