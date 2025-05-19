Trump Demands Kamala Harris’ Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and Bono Endorsements be Investigated 

Home News Michelle Grisales May 19th, 2025 - 2:47 PM

During a recent trip to the Middle East, Trump took to his Truth Social platform late Sunday night to target celebrities who supported Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign.

Stereogum reported that in his post, Trump alleged that major entertainers, including Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Bono, were illegally compensated for their public endorsements of Harris.

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION?” Trump wrote. He further insisted, “I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter.”

He argued that Harris’ campaign used entertainment contracts as a loophole to mask endorsement payments. “Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment,” he claimed. “IT’S NOT LEGAL!”

Trump specifically mentioned Beyoncé, claiming the singer received $11 million to endorse Harris without performing. “THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL!” he wrote.

However, public records and those involved, provide evidence against this. Federal Election Commission filings revealed that Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions was paid $1 million in total, a cost reportedly tied to production expenses for a Harris town hall, not personal fees. Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, was also paid $165,000, similarly for production services.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, dismissed the $10 million payment rumors, stating that her daughter received no such compensation for her brief appearance at an October 25 rally in Houston, where she gave a speech but did not perform.

Trump’s accusation against Harris compensating Springsteen adds fuel to the fire of their ongoing issues. During one of Springsteen’s concerts, there were numerous speeches in which the singer aimed toward Trump. In response, Trump warned the artist to “keep his mouth shut until he’s back into the country.”