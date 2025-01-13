Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Donates $2.5 Million to Los Angeles Wildfires Relief Efforts

Home News Lauren Rettig January 13th, 2025 - 6:43 PM

Just weeks after her spectacular Cowboy Carter halftime show, Beyoncé’s charity foundation has donated $2.5 million to relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires. On the morning of January 13, BeyGOOD – the singer’s nonprofit charity that has been operating since 2013 – announced that they had donated the sum to assist families and communities affected by the fires, NME reports.

“Los Angeles we stand with you,” the organization wrote on Instagram. “BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5million dollars.

“The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena areas who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

This announcement comes not long after Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, lost her own home in the fires that have been sweeping across the city since January 7.

Knowles shared a video on Friday (January 10) taken from her Malibu home prior to the disaster along with the caption: “This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!!”

She then thanked the fire department for their “dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives,” adding: “I’m so sad for the people who lost five family members. My deepest prayers are with you! To the people who lost their homes and belongings, I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you own!”

Other celebrities have pledged support for wildfire relief, including Paris Hilton, who launched a fund to help displaced families after watching her own home burn on television. The TV personality has donated $100,000 to help families affected and has also promised to match up to $100,000 in donations.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis has also donated $1 million to relief efforts, after talks with California Governor Gavin Newsom and other state leaders to discuss where the funds will be best used and needed the most.

In other Los Angeles wildfire-related news, a benefit concert for the victims has been announced. Dubbed FireAid, it will take place at LA’s Intuit Dome on January 30, with proceeds going to the rebuild program and to displaced families. No line-up has currently been announced.

Guitar Center has also announced that a new program will help musicians affected by the wildfires replace their instruments or gear.