Beyonce Announces Spring & Summer 2025 ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Dates

Beyonce has announced she will be returning to stages across the U.S. and Europe from April through July on the Cowboy Carter Tour, which celebrates the release of the artist‘s eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. Produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the tour includes notable four-night runs at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium.

The 22 date tour will begin in the U.S. from April through May before crossing the Atlantic to London and Paris. The Cowboy Carter Tour then will return to Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston in late May before concluding in Atlanta mid July. The BeyHive presale begins on February 11, at 12 p.m. through February 12, at 11 a.m. local time. More information will be available at Beyonce.com.

Also, fans can sign up for the artist presale now through February 6, at 8 a.m. ET at livemu.sc/beyonce. The Artist Presale will begin on February 13, at 12 p.m. through February 13, at 10 p.m. local time.

Beyoncé is a multi-hyphenate global entertainer, who is also the Chairwoman of her company, Parkwood Entertainment and the founder of BeyGOOD Foundation, which is her philanthropic entity that was established in 2013 and became a 501(c)(3) public charity in 2023.

The artist rose to fame in the 90’s as a member of Destiny’s Child, the award-winning girl group from her hometown, Houston, Texas. Her solo career, which started in 2003 with her debut album, Dangerously In Love, was the first step in a multi-platinum and record-breaking solo ascension that is constantly innovative and boundary-pushing.

Cowboy Carter Tour Dates

4 – 28 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

5 – 1 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

5 – 4 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

5 – 7 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

5 – 15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

5 – 17 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

5 – 22 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

5 – 24 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

5 – 25 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

5 – 28 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6 – 5 – London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6 – 7 – London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6 – 10 – London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6 – 12 – London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6 – 19 Saint-Denis, France – Stade de France

6 – 21 – Saint-Denis, France – Stade de France

6 – 28 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

6 – 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

7 – 4 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

7 – 7 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

7 – 10 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

7 – 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium