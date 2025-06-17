Clipse Shares Fresh New Single & Video “So Be It”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 12:51 PM

According to stereogum.com, last month, esteemed brothers Malice and Pusha T formally announced Let God Sort Em Out, which is their first new LP in 16 years. Pharrell Williams produced the entire album and lead single, “Ace Trumpets” promised great things. Clipse are also heading out on tour and they are letting the world know all the reasons that the new record took so long by sharing the update that the album’s Kendrick Lamar feature got both Clipse and Williams dropped from Def Jam.

And now, the second single from Let God Sort Em Out has been released and as a whole, “So Be It” is amazing by how Williams’s beat combines a Middle Eastern string sample with backwards 808s like the ones on the Beastie Boys’ “Paul Revere.” Pusha T and Malice use that track to get into the same cold-blooded kingpin talk that has made them famous. Pusha: “You cried in front of me/ You died in front of me/ Calabasas took your bitch and your pride in front of me.” Malice: “Wish upon the stars on my roof, they all scattered/ Ain’t no more Neptunes, so P’s Saturn.”

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang