Clipse Announce Summer 2025 ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2025 - 1:20 PM

Supporting their highly-anticipated fourth studio album, LET GOD SORT EM OUT, Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out Tour is set to launch on August 3, in Boston, MA and will feature stops in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago and other cities, including Pusha T and Malice’s hometown of Virginia Beach, VA. For tickets and more information, click here.

Last week’s announcement of LET GOD SORT EM OUT was met with rapturous excitement by Clipse’s legions of diehard fans, as the lead single “Ace Trumpets” took off at streaming services, trended on YouTube and X, and dominated the news cycle. Pitchfork raved for “Ace Trumpets,” declaring “‘Ace Trumpets’ is breathless, a menacing return to form for the coke rap auteurs…It’s going to be a cold, snowy summer.

For the release of album, Clipse has enlisted an all-star team comprised of longtime collaborators, as well as exciting new partners; LGSEO is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams with artwork and design by KAWS and will be marketed and distributed in partnership with Roc Nation.

Let God Sort Em Out Tour Dates

8/3 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

8/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

8/7 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

8/9 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

8/10 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

8/12 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore

8/13 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

8/14 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

8/16 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

8/17 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

8/18 – St, Louis, MO – The Factory

8/19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

8/21 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

8/23 – Los Angeles, – CA – The Novo

8/25 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

8/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

8/28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

8/29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

9/2 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

9/3 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

9/4 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

9/6 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

9/7 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9/8 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

9/10 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang