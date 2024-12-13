Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails Will Score New Videogame Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Home News Chloe Baxter December 13th, 2024 - 9:18 PM

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the iconic duo behind Nine Inch Nails, are adding another ambitious project to their ever-expanding portfolio: the soundtrack for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Nine Inch Nails, known for “The Downward Spiral”, “Together” and “Hurt”, continues to inspire covers including those by artist Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder on “The Bear”, showing the band’s creativity is truly unlimited.

According to Metal Injection, the game was developed by Naughty Dog, the creators of The Last of Us and Uncharted, and is set in a distant future where players take on the role of Jordan A.

Mun, a bounty hunter stranded on a mysterious planet called Sempiria. As the story unfolds, Mun must use her wits and skills to escape a world whose communication with the rest of the universe has been cut off for centuries.

In a move that will thrill fans of both video games and music, Reznor and Ross are lending their signature dark, atmospheric sound to the project.

The pair has been keeping a hectic schedule, balancing the creation of new Nine Inch Nails music, scoring Disney’s upcoming TRON movie and even releasing a soundtrack for the film Queer.

With Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet set for release in 2025, it’s clear that Reznor and Ross are far from slowing down.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat