Laura Jane Grace Shares Bold New NSFW Video For “Wearing Black”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2025 - 2:31 PM

Today, Polyvinyl Record Co. and Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes are excited to present the thundering song, “Wearing Black,” which is a hook-bound and stomping ode to being the punk or goth amid the rainbows, sparkles and glitter of a massive Pride Parade. “My pride’s a riot, it’s not a parade,” Grace sings during this anthem of acceptance that follows the release of “Active Trauma,” “Mine Me Mine” and “Your God (God’s D*ck),” a bold and fearless song that continues to test the new right’s alleged devotion to free speech and double standard of gender constructs.

Before the phrase Adventure Club became the title of Grace’s electrifying new album, it was the name for her gaggle of adventurous friends in Greece. In the summer of 2024, Grace joined an artist residency program in Athens, embedding with Greek punk rockers and exploring the ancient landscape and the city’s vibrant culture.

They dove from beaches nestled in seaside caves into the Aegean and swam with sea turtles. They submitted to tourism, seeing the Parthenon and Epidaurus and breaking into the Panathenaic Stadium to run its track. They became addicted to Freddo espresso, a locals-only iced coffee topped with whipped milk. The lifestyle of this Adventure Club inspired her so much that, by the time she left Greece, she’d unexpectedly finished the album, a new career apogee that does recalibrate what punk rock means for the artist now.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister