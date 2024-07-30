Laura Jane Grace & The Mississippi Medical Announce New EP Give An Inch” For September 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2024 - 2:54 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals, the brand new rock quartet fronted by Grace and featuring Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers (bass,) Mikey Erg of The Ergs (drums) and Paris Campbell Grace (vocals and percussion,) has announce the Friday, September 6 release of the debut EP, Give An Inch. Recorded by Patton at Dial Back Sound in Water Valley, MS, Give An Inch ushers in another new and exciting chapter for Grace as she calls upon the various talents of her seasoned musicians.

Led by the singles “All Fucked Out,” a trackRolling Stone called “a dusty tarpaulin of loping country-punk,” and the rollicking “Karma Too Close.” Give An Inch is now available for preorder by clicking HERE.

Give An Inch Track List

RazorBlade Blues

Hoka, Hoka — One, One

All Fucked Out

Karma Too Close

Fuck You, Just Because

M*A*S*H

