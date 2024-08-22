Laura Jane Grace Shares Video For Cover Of The Sidekicks’ “Baby, Baby”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2024 - 1:57 PM

Chicago punk label Red Scare Industries has put together a very special compilation of songs to celebrate their 20th anniversary. 20 Years Of Dreaming And Scheming features brand new tracks from The Menzingers, Dead To Me, The Falcon, Cobra Skulls, The Holy Mess, Nothington, No Trigger, Sam Russo, Sludgeworth, The Brokedowns, The Bollweevils, Elway, The Lippies and other artists. 20 Years Of Dreaming And Scheming will be out on Friday, September 6.

Also, Red Scare has shared the new video from Laura Jane Grace and The Mississippi Medicals covering the 2012 track, “Baby, Baby” from Red Scare alumni The Sidekicks. The music video is fantastic by how each black and white scene shows viewers a personal glimpse of other peoples‘ lives, which are pretty expressive because each character’s facial expressions prove how hard life has been for them.

“Toby has done a million solids over the years, starting with signing Against Me! and even just small acts of kindness,” Grace tells Rolling Stone. “He was the reason that I got the Four Seasons Landscaping gig. The Sidekicks were on Red Scare records and we did a full U.S. tour with them back in 2014. That’s my favorite one of their songs.”

Tobias Jeg and Brendan Kelly founded Red Scare Industries back in 2004 so they could help some friends and lift up underground bands. The left-leaning indie-punk operation began in San Francisco, but is essentially Chicago-based these days. With a roster boasting 50 plus artists, Jeg and Kelly developed several bands in the past decades, mostly traditional punk and related genres.

