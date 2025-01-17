Laura Jane Grace and Catbite Release Their Live Operation Ivy Cover Set on Bandcamp for Los Angeles Fire Relief

Home News Clare Gehlich January 17th, 2025 - 5:28 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Due to the ongoing wildfires and devastation in the Los Angeles area — which have killed at least 27 people, forced over 200,000 to evacuate and destroyed or damaged more than 12,401 structures — punk band Catbite has joined forces with Laura Jane Grace on Bandcamp, with all net proceeds going toward wildfire relief efforts, according to a press release. Available as a pay-what-you-want download, the release allows fans a chance to support those affected by the fires while enjoying a performance. Recorded live at The Empty Bottle in Chicago, the 27-song set during their Riot Fest 2024 sideshow featured Grace and Catbite playing a cover set of Operation Ivy classics to a sold-out audience. The performance was captured with help from sound engineer Jacopo Fokas and mixed by Catbite’s Ben Parry for an authentic live experience.

The band has chosen to release the set exclusively on Bandcamp, with all net proceeds from the download to be split evenly between organizations Sweet Relief and Best Friends. These organizations provide crucial support to those affected by the wildfires, offering both financial aid and resources to individuals and communities in need.

The majority of the damage has been caused by the two largest fires: the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena, which are likely the fourth and second most destructive fires in California’s history, respectively.

Through this performance, Catbite and Grace provide both an exciting musical experience and help people and communities struggling due to the fires.