Laura Jane Grace Shares Sharp New Single “Active Trauma”

Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2025 - 8:27 PM

Polyvinyl Record Co. and Laura Jane Grace are pleased to present “Active Trauma,” which is the newest single to be lifted from the Friday, July 18, release of Adventure Club by Grace In The Trauma Tropes, a new and incendiary 12-song collection that explores the archetypical hero’s journey tropes from classic Greek mythology: love, war, trust, betrayal, virtue & vice and iced coffee.

What is really neat us how the stomping ditty is about recognizing that you can never outrun the past even if, as Grace half-jokes, you actually run to attempt just that. “Active Trauma” suggests that you may be able to overpower it, to “burn this house to the fucking ground.”

Featuring the help of Grace’s wife and collaborator Paris Campbell Grace (vocals,) Athens, Greece-based musicians Jacopo “Jack” Fokas (bass) and Orestis Lagadinos (drums,) Adventure Club is the product of a month-long, life-changing trip and songwriting retreat in Greece that came by way of a Fellowship grant through the Onassis Foundation that provided Grace with the inspiration to create some of the best punk she has ever made.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister