Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals Announce Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals is a rock quartet fronted by Grace with Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers on bass, Mikey Erg of The Ergs on drums and Paris Campbell Grace on percussion & vocals. Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals have announced a headlining tour! This 2025 tour comes after the one they did this year! Their 2025 tour is in support of their EP Give an Inch.

The tour is set in the Spring of 2025, with their first performance happening on April 1st, at Off Broadway in St. Louis, Missouri. Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals will be embarking on a 22-stop tour across the United States Midwest and West Coast. The last show on Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals’ first tour will be at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on April 30.

Support for this upcoming tour will come from Australian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Alex Lahey. The seasoned band Noun will also be an opening act on the tour

For fans of Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals, the fan club presale will happen tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19th. The fan club presale will begin at 10 am local time. The general sale for Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals’ tour will happen on Thursday, November 21st, at the same time as the presale. The information you need regarding buying tickets can be found on Grace’s official website.

The quartet recently released their debut EP, recorded by Matt Pattson at Dial Back Sound, Give An Inch. This EP was led by the singles “All Fucked Out” and “Karma Too Close”. You can stream or purchase Give An Inch now!

Tour Dates:

* with Alex Lahey, Noun



4/1/25 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway *

4/2/25 – Des Moines, IA – xBk Live *

4/4/25 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre *

4/5/25 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf *

4/6/25 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep *

4/8/25 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf *

4/9/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

4/11/25 – San Diego, CA – Music Box *

4/12/25 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s *

4/13/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom *

4/15/25 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall *

4/16/25 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall *

4/18/25 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley *

4/19/25 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre *

4/21/25 – Bend, OR – The Domino Room *

4/22/25 – Portland, OR – Holocene *

4/23/25 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo *

4/24/25 – Seattle, WA – Neumos *

4/25/25 – Spokane, WA – District Bar *

4/27/25 – Billings, MT – Pub Station *

4/29/25 – Sioux Falls, SD – Icon Lounge *

4/30/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall *