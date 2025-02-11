Laura Jane Grace Shares Humorous New Single “Your God (God’s Dick)”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 11th, 2025 - 6:02 PM

Today, Polyvinyl Record Co. and Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes are excited to present “Your God (God’s D*ck),” which is the new single from Grace’s rock band. Written last summer during a songwriting fellowship retreat in Greece, “Your God (God’s D*ck)” is a hilarious, heretic and brilliant excoriation of religious devotion, or of using God’s supposed words and one’s belief in them to f*ck your fellow citizens.

The ditty is a balancing act between Queen, Elton Motello and L7, which is an instantly addictive tune and a should-be-hit that feels like a brazen test of the new right’s alleged devotion to free speech. In other news, Grace has perviously announced that she and her band will touring this spring and summer. The artist will be performing in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Washington State, Montana, North Dakota and other cities.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister