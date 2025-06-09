Rico Nasty Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Today, Rico Nasty has announced a Fall North American headline tour in support of her new album, LETHAL, which is out now through Fueled by Ramen (Atlantic Music Group.) The tour kicks off on September 19, at Chicago’s Riot Fest and ends on November 4, in Los Angeles at The Fonda. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 13, at 10 .a.m local time by clicking HERE.
Always the rap world’s biggest rock star, Nasty is known for her own particular brand of rage-rap and for her outrageous on-stage, online and volume-up persona. But as she grew up, the artist started to feel trapped by the character she created and LETHAL is a reckoning of who Nasty is at 27 with the trap-pop teen persona she created more than a decade ago.
Executive produced by Grammy nominated producer Imad Royal, the album still features all the hallmarks of a Nasty record, which is female rage, heavy guitars and humor but there are also notes of femininity, introspection and a more complex framing of all the angles of Rico as the performer, the mother and the adult.
Lethal Tour Dates
9/19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
9/21 – San Francisco, CA – Portola
9/23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
9/24 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
9/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Rockwell
9/28 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
10/3 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10/5 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
10/7 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
10/8 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues – Cleveland
10/10 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
10/11 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10/14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues – Boston
10/15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
10/18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore – Silver Spring
10/19 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
10/21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/22 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
10/25 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
10/27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
10/28 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
10/29 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage
11/02 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre