Rico Nasty Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Today, Rico Nasty has announced a Fall North American headline tour in support of her new album, LETHAL, which is out now through Fueled by Ramen (Atlantic Music Group.) The tour kicks off on September 19, at Chicago’s Riot Fest and ends on November 4, in Los Angeles at The Fonda. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 13, at 10 .a.m local time by clicking HERE.

Always the rap world’s biggest rock star, Nasty is known for her own particular brand of rage-rap and for her outrageous on-stage, online and volume-up persona. But as she grew up, the artist started to feel trapped by the character she created and LETHAL is a reckoning of who Nasty is at 27 with the trap-pop teen persona she created more than a decade ago.

Executive produced by Grammy nominated producer Imad Royal, the album still features all the hallmarks of a Nasty record, which is female rage, heavy guitars and humor but there are also notes of femininity, introspection and a more complex framing of all the angles of Rico as the performer, the mother and the adult.

Lethal Tour Dates

9/19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

9/21 – San Francisco, CA – Portola

9/23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

9/24 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

9/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Rockwell

9/28 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

10/3 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10/5 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

10/7 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

10/8 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues – Cleveland

10/10 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

10/11 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues – Boston

10/15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore – Silver Spring

10/19 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/22 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

10/25 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

10/27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

10/28 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

10/29 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

11/02 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre