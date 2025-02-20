Rico Nasty Announces New Album Lethal For May 2025 Release, Share New Single “TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2025 - 1:35 PM

Today, Rico Nasty has returned with the announcement of a new studio album, LETHAL, which is due out on May 16, through Fueled by Ramen (Atlantic Music Group.) LETHAL is a reckoning of who Rico is at 27 with the trap-pop teen persona she created more than a decade ago. Executive produced by Grammy nominated producer Imad Royal, the album still features all the hallmarks of a Rico Nasty record such as female rage, heavy guitars and humor.

Along with the album announcement, the rapper has shared the song “TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)” and to help further explain the song, Rico said: “‘TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)’ was both the first song I wrote for the album and the first song I ever wrote with Imad Royal, who executive produced LETHAL. We all knew this song was special from the moment we turned it in. And what’s a better way to start the new era than by poppin out like a titty????”

From the moment she arrived, Rico Nasty has stood out since her breakthrough as a teenager from PG County, Maryland with her own signature blend of bubbly melodies, rage raps and skull-rattling beats. The artist has been an iconoclastic presence in the rap game and she has been drawing from the jump to the juxtaposition of hard and soft by countering her sweet-and-sour Sugar Trap sound with the kind of vocal cord-shredding and mosh-rap people hear everywhere today.