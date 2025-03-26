Rico Nasty Drops Fun New Track “On The Low”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 26th, 2025 - 8:49 PM

Known for her fun, charismatic and intriguing personality, Rico Nasty has taken those vibes and implemented them into her music. Using that representation, she has released a new single titled “On The Low”, with all of those features coursing through the song. This song is also attached to the recent album rollout journey Nasty has embarked on for the project, Lethal, which is set to release in May. Listen to her single below.

Rico Nasty, also formally known as Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, is an American rapper and songwriter renowned for her energetic delivery and punk-inspired aesthetic. She gained prominence with singles like “Smack a Bitch” and “Poppin” in 2018. In 2025, Rico announced her upcoming album, Lethal, set to release on May 16, 2025, through Fueled by Ramen. The album promises her signature fusion of rap and rock, featuring tracks that showcase her evolution as an artist. The lead single, “Teethsucker (Yea3x),” co-produced by Imad Royal and Rayman, exemplifies this dynamic blend.

“On The Low,” released on March 26, 2025, is the latest single from Rico Nasty’s forthcoming album. The track presents a “playfully sophisticated slice of trap-pop,” showcasing a different facet of the album compared to earlier releases. Rico describes it as “sweeter and cuter but just as LETHAL!!” This song highlights her versatility, blending melodic elements with her signature energetic style, and offers a nuanced exploration of themes related to femininity and empowerment. Nasty through the track alludes that she doesn’t kiss and tell, but definitely is notifying her audience that she is back and better than ever.