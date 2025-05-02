Rico Nasty Releases New Single “Butterfly Kisses”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 2nd, 2025 - 9:31 PM

On May 1, 2025, Grammy-nominated rapper, Rico Nasty, shared a new single, “Butterfly Kisses.” The new single is going to be featured on her upcoming album, Lethal, which will be released on May 16 of this year via Atlantic Music Group. The new song features a Zach Fox voice note which kicks off the ethereal- sounding production. The song is pretty upbeat and there is a very fast paced percussion or beat in the background of the song, moving it along. With her voice slightly filtered, she raps consistently throughout the song, barely giving the instrumental a solo.

Listen to and watch “Butterfly Kisses.”

The new single was also released with a music video. The new music video features two of the new singles on Nasty’s upcoming album. The two singles that were featured in the video are “Butterfly Kisses,” her most recent release, and “Can’t Win ‘Em All,” which was a surprise B-side release that came out at the same time as “Butterfly Kisses.” In the “Butterfly Kisses” portion of the video, Nasty is seen dancing in front of a bunch of speakers and has a close up of her lips while she is singing. The “Can’t Win ‘Em All” portion of the video features Nasty with a silhouette of a body that is fully lit up. The ominous body is all lit up in a light blue, and nasty slowly walks toward the figure. Towards the end of the video, Nasty is laying on the ground and the ominous body is left there alone.