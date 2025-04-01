Rico Nasty Shares Playful New Video “On The Low”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 1st, 2025 - 5:56 PM

Today, Rico Nasty has shared the official video for “On The Low,” which is the second single from her forthcoming studio album, LETHAL, that is due out on May 16, through Fueled by Ramen (Atlantic Music Group.) As for the music video, each scene shows the artist performing the tune indie a junkyard.

Additionally, it was just announced that Nasty will making her acting debut on Apple TV+ and A24’s Margo’s Got Money Troubles, which was created by David E. Kelley and based on the 2024 novel by Rufi Thorpe. Nasty will star alongside Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfieffer, Nicole Kidman, Nick Offerman and Lindsey Normington.

Always the rap world’s biggest rock star, Nasty is known for her own particular brand of rage-rap and for her outrageous on-stage, online and volume-up persona. But as she grew up, the rapper started to feel trapped by the character she created. LETHAL is a reckoning of who Rico is at 27 with the trap-pop teen persona she created more than a decade ago.