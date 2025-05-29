Rico Nasty Shares Energetic New Video For “Son Of A Gun”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2025 - 6:14 PM

Earlier this month, Rico Nasty released her highly anticipated album, LETHAL, through Fueled by Ramen (Atlantic Music Group.) Before the release of the record, On The Radar shared an exclusive performance of the artist’s explosive song “SON OF A GUN,” which received universal praise for its punk-rap energy and today, Nasty has shared a video for the track that was directed by Devin Desouza.

As a whole, the music video is great by how each scene shows the artist rapping out the deep lyrics, while inside her own world. LETHAL is a reckoning of who the rapper is at 27 with the trap-pop teen persona she created more than a decade ago. Executive produced by Grammy nominated producer Imad Royal, the album still features all the hallmarks of a Nasty record, which is female rage, heavy guitars and humor.

But there are also notes of femininity, introspection and a more complex framing of all the angles of Rico the performer, the mother and the adult. “This album is about being confident and saying fuck everybody else,” Nasty says. “It’s about getting doors slammed in your face and people telling you to try it their way again and again, and you stay true to yourself and it works. That’s what this project is. It’s an ode to yourself.”