Rico Nasty Releases “CRASH” Music Video

On May 16, 2025, rapper Rico Nasty released her new album, LETHAL via Fueled by Ramen (Atlantic Records). One of the featured songs on the album, “CRASH,” had a music video come out with the album. In the video, Nasty is seen on a rendez-vous in a city. She starts off the video by being handed a cigarette, which happens multiple times throughout the video. Then, she is seen in a taxi or running through the streets of the city. The video is shot from the point-of-view of whatever guy she is with. In the first half of the video, all the scenes she’s in, she seems to be happy, always having a smile on her face wherever she is in that city. They are holding hands, laughing and doing more activities together while laughing and smiling through it all. Then in the middle of the video, the guy takes Nasty’s phone, which shows messages with heart emojis. Then, in between the scenes of them being happy, there are scenes of them fighting. Then, the video ends with Nasty sitting on a stoop by herself.

Listen to and watch “CRASH”

The song is like a rock song. The drums are pretty noticeable and her tone while singing resembles a rock song. This album is a new feel for Nasty which she has shared, “It feels so good to be releasing LETHAL finally,” said Nasty. “I started working on this album well over a year ago and so much has changed for me since then. All things I’m proud of.” The album was executively produced by the Grammy-nominated producer Imad Royal, who still captures and features all the hallmarks of a Nasty record.