Portugal. The Man Surprise Releases New EP uLu Selects Vol #2 With New Single “V.I.S.”

Khalliah Gardner June 7th, 2025 - 9:47 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Indie band Portugal. The Man has surprised fans with a new EP called uLu Selects Vol #2, available on the KNIK platform. This release follows their recent song “Glide” made with NEIKED and highlights their innovative style in alternative music. The EP includes an airy track named “V.I.S.” along with three new songs: “Silver Spoons,” which looks at chaos through carefree energy, was produced by Jeff Bhasker and features Lucius; “Big Baby Bogota” presents themes of disconnection and swagger, featuring Francisca Valenzuela, Estereomance and Bhasker; finally, there’s “I Got This,” which ends the collection powerfully while questioning ideas about salvation—it features Paul Williams.

Portugal. The Man became very successful in 2017 with their hit album Woodstock, thanks to the popular song “Feel It Still.” This track won a GRAMMY and made the band well-known. Besides making music, Portugal. The Man is dedicated to social justice work. In 2020, they started Pass The Mic Foundation to tackle issues like human rights and environmental problems that affect Indigenous communities. They also have a campaign called Frances Changed My Life, named after John Gourley’s daughter, which aims to help families dealing with rare diseases like DHDDS.

Their commitment to activism is clear from their work with groups like the National Coalition Against Censorship and The Skatepark Project. They’ve also started PTM’s NIGHT OUT, a program that helps disabled fans get ADA access at events. Portugal. The Man plans to perform with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard in Colorado this July. In September, they’ll hold an online auction for the Frances Changed My Life campaign, where fans can bid on unique experiences and memorabilia. Through their powerful music and strong dedication to causes they believe in, Portugal. The Man continues to make a big impact both artistically and socially.